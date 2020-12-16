India vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 1st Test Live on TV and Online

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 16:52 IST

The stage is set for an epic encounter in Adelaide when Virat Kohli’s men take on the Australia cricket team in the only pink-ball affair of the four-match Test series. Led by Kohli, the Indian cricket team had won the Border Gavaskar trophy in 2018/19 and the visitors will be hoping to do the same this time around. The challenge starts with the Day/Night Test in Adelaide which will be the only game in the series in which Kohli will be playing as he has been granted paternity leave and will be flying back home after the first Test. Kohli will hope he can help his team win the first Test and take a solid 1-0 lead in the series early on.

Where is the 1st Test between India vs Australia taking place?

The 1st Test between India and Australia is taking place at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

At what time does the 1st Test between India vs Australia begin?

The 1st Test between India and Australia begins at 09:30 AM IST on Thursday (December 17th).

Where and how to watch live coverage of 1st Test between India vs Australia?

The 1st Test between India and Australia will be aired live on Sony Ten Channels - Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

How to watch 1st Test between India vs Australia online and mobile?

The online streaming of the 1st Test between India and Australia will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 1st Test between India and Australia match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/