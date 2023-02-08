India vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs AUS live online and on TV

India vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming: The first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played on Thursday. The two teams are set to compete in the four-match Test series, and will be hoping to make the cut for the World Test Championship 2021-23 final.

In the absence of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, Team India are expected to hand over debuts to Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat. Given the condition in the sub-continent, the focus will be on the spinners from both sides. The likes of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel will take the centerstage from the Indian camp in the series. Australia, on the other hand, have brought in Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar and Todd Murphy.

ALSO READ: WTC final, No.1 ranking and... - What is at stake for Team India in Border-Gavaskar Test series vs Australia

Controversial statements by several former cricketers have heated up the contest and sparks are expected to fly from both sides with lots of banter, mind games and sledges to get under the skin of opposition.

Here are the live streaming details of the 1st Test between India and Australia:

When will the first Test match between India and Australia start?

The first Test match between India and Australia will start on Thursday, February 09, 2023.

Where will the first Test match between India and Australia be held?

The first Test match between India and Australia will be held at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

What time will the first Test match between India and Australia start?

The first Test match between India and Australia will start at 9:30 AM. The toss for the same will take place at 09:00 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the first Test match between India and Australia?

The first Test match between India and Australia will broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of first Test match between India and Australia be available?

The live streaming of first Test match between India and Australia will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

