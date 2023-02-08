WTC final, No.1 ranking and... - What is at stake for Team India in Border-Gavaskar Test series vs Australia

In last few years, the rivalry between India and Australia in Test cricket has become the stuff of legends. The four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy has evolved into one of the biggest bilateral contests in the world of cricket. The sledge games, duels, hot individual contests, thriller matches and the involvement of some of the best batters, bowlers and fielders of the game, is what makes the series such an earnestly sought-after competition for cricket fans across the globe.

As the series gets underway with the first Test between the two teams starting on Thursday, we have enumerated some of the major milestones and achievements which are at stake for Rohit Sharma and Co.

The most important thing that Team India is eyeing in the series, is to qualify for the World Test Championship 2021-2023 final. Team India is currently at the second spot in the WTC points table. If they win the series by an optimum margin, they would qualify for the final.

Moreover, if Team India wins the series by 2-0 or by a better margin then the hosts would climb to the No.1 spot in the Test rankings. With India already being the No.1 T20I side and ranked No.1 in ODIs as well, Rahul Dravid-coached team would become only the second team in the history of cricket to achieve the top ranking in all three formats at the same time. India will match South Africa's unique feat which the Proteas achieved in 2014.

Furthermore, the hosts look to continue their winning streak at home in Tests. Team India has won all Test series since 2012 and lost only one Test match in between in 2017 to Australia.

Having won the last three editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit and Co. would eye to retain it by winning for the fourth successive time. With so much at stake, cricket fans can expect a spicy contest between the two giants of world cricket.

