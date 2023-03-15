India vs Australia 2023, ODI series full schedule, squads, streaming, team news and everything else you need to know

After registering a record-extending fourth consecutive series win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit Sharma's Team India will renew their white-ball rivalry with the visitors in the action-packed One Day Internationals (ODIs). Two-time world champions India will play as many as three ODIs against the Australian side as part of their ongoing tour. Premier batter Steve Smith will stand in for Pat Cummins as the star pacer returned home amid the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a family emergency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pace ace Cummins captained Australia in the first two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India hammered Australia in the first two Tests of the series to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth consecutive time. Stand-in skipper Smith had guided Australia to a famous 9-wicket win over India in the 3rd Test at Indore. With the fourth Test ending in a stalemate, India recorded a 2-1 series win over Australia to secure its berth for the ICC World Test Championship final.

ALSO READ: 'Plane mein pehle he baith jaunga': Virat Kohli's ROFL remark after Labuschagne's arrival breaks the internet - Watch

Team news

Under Smith's leadership, five-time world champions Australia will hope to warm up on Indian pitches for the ICC World Cup which is scheduled to take place in India later this year. Veteran Australia opener David Warner will rejoin the squad for the ODI series. Warner had missed the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to an elbow injury.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Australia's white-ball specialists Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Josh Inglis and Ashton Agar trained in Ahmedabad last week for the ODI series against India. After guiding India to a Test series win over Australia, Indian skipper Rohit will be unavailable for the 1st ODI due to family commitments. Rohit's deputy Hardik Pandya will lead India in the series opener at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Date Match Venue Time March 17th, 2023 (Friday) India vs Australia 1st ODI Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) 1:30 PM IST March 19th, 2023 (Sunday) India vs Australia 2nd ODI Dr. YS. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium (Visakhapatnam) 1:30 PM IST March 22nd, 2023 (Wednesday) India vs Australia 3rd ODI MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai) 1:30 PM IST

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No replacement named for Cummins

Since Australia won't be replacing Cummins from its squad, the visitors will have to finalise their playing XI from a 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against hosts India. Earlier, Nathan Ellis had replaced Jhye Richardson, who was ruled out of the ODI series with a hamstring injury. Visitors Australia are also without speedster Josh Hazlewood as the star pacer is still nursing his Achilles injury.

Who can replace Iyer?

According to multiple reports, Indian batter Shreyas Iyer will miss the entire ODI series against Australia. Iyer was ruled out of the remainder of the 4th Test due to a recurring back injury on Monday. Middle-order batter Iyer had also missed the New Zealand series with a back injury. In Iyer's absence, Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar can join the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India's squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad for ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

How to watch India vs Australia ODI series in India?

All matches of the ODI series between Australia and hosts India will have a live broadcast live on the Star Sports network. The live streaming of India vs Australia ODI matches will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow the live score and the latest updates at https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON