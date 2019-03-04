India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Kedar Jadhav top-scored with an unbeaten 81 as India beat Australia by six wickets in the first one-day international in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Chasing 237 for victory, India rode on an unbeaten 141-run stand between Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who made 59, to achieve the target in 48.2 overs and lead the five-match series 1-0.

The Men in Blue will be certainly looking to continue their form and take a 2-0 lead when they face Australia in the second ODI in Nagpur on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the second ODI between India and Australia.

Where is the second ODI between India and Australia being played?

The second ODI between India and Australia match will be played in Nagpur.

What time does the second ODI between India and Australia begin?

The second ODI between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ODI series?

The India-Australia ODI series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs Australia ODI series?

The India vs Australia ODI series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 17:22 IST