India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Australia fended off an explosive century from Rohit Sharma to post a morale-boosting 34-run victory over India in the first one-day international in Sydney on Saturday.

The Australians made 288 for five off their 50 overs after winning the toss and restricted India to 254 for nine.

Sharma blasted 133 off 129 balls in a brave effort to keep India in the contest, while Jhye Richardson took four for 26 for Australia.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the second ODI between India and Australia.

When is the second ODI between India and Australia?

The second ODI between India and Australia will be played on January 15, 2019.

Where is the second ODI between India and Australia being played?

The second ODI between India and Australia match will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time does the second ODI between India and Australia begin?

The second ODI between India and Australia will begin at 8:50 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ODI series?

The India-Australia Test series will be shown on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-Australia series?

The India-Australia Test series live streaming will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 09:31 IST