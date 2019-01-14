India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli & Co sweat it out in nets ahead of acid test at Adelaide - Watch

Indian captain Virat Kohli said that the team is looking at every one-day international match as an opportunity to iron out the chinks in their armour ahead of the 2019 ICC World Cup, during the post-match chat, after his team lost the opening match of the series to Australia in Sydney. But both Kohli and the team would know that the second ODI at Adelaide on Tuesday is crucial to stay alive in the series and the ‘Men in Blue’ can be expected to give it their best in the middle.

Kohli, who has a great record at the venue in Test cricket, has played 3 ODIs at the ground and has a century to his name, which he had scored against Pakistan in the 2015 ICC World Cup. His returns from the other two matches were 15 (against Sri Lanka) and 18 (against Australia). Kohli had a rare failure in the first ODI and he will be looking to bounce back. The Indian captain spent a lot of time in the nets, looking to get his A game going.

Captain @imVkohli warming-up in the Adelaide nets ahead of the 2nd ODI against Australia#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/JCIYxSdoIb — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2019

The one player who could be drafted into the team given the nature of the track at the Adelaide Oval is Yuzvendra Chahal and the leg-spinner spent a lot of time bowling in the nets. Chahal has been a wicket-taking bowler in limited overs cricket for India and there could be a chance and that the team management will unite him with Kuldeep Yadav. The duo has been at the forefront of India’s spin revival in ODI cricket.

A very warm and sunny welcome here at Adelaide as #TeamIndia sweat it out in the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4OkUI3Nk8A — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2019

While every match is certainly an opportunity for Kohli to try and select his best XI, the encounter in Adelaide is no less than an acid test for this team as they would look to keep the ODI series alive. India had lost the 50-over series 1-4 during their last tour in 2016 and the endeavour from Ravi Shastri’s wards would be to change the scoreline this time.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 12:02 IST