India vs Australia 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When & Where to watch IND vs AUS 2nd T20 Live on TV and Online

cricket

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 19:19 IST

Team India would be looking forward to seal the T20I series as they gear up to square off against Australia in the second match on Sunday in Sydney. It has been over 19 months since India lost a T20I series. The way they outplayed the hosts by 11 runs in the series opener in Canberra, they look the most potent side in the shortest format of the game. Australia, on the other hand, will look to return on winning ways in a bid to level the series. They will also be keen in repairing the bowling unit which actually had leaked runs in the final overs according to skipper Aaron Finch.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘I have gone through that stage, it is not easy,’ Virender Sehwag explains what Shikhar Dhawan needs to do against Australia

Where is the 2nd T20I between India vs Australia taking place?

The 2nd T20I between India and Australia is taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

At what time does the 2nd T20I between India vs Australia begin?

The 2nd T20I between India and Australia begins at 13:40 PM IST on Sunday (December 6).

Where and how to watch live coverage of 2nd T20I between India vs Australia?

The 2nd T20I between India and Australia will be aired live on Sony Ten Channels - Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘Don’t think anyone will fake something as serious as a head injury,’ Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute for Jadeja

How to watch 2nd T20I between India vs Australia online and mobile?

The online streaming of the 2nd T20I between India and Australia will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 2nd T20I between India and Australia match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/