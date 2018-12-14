India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Australia were 277/6 at stumps on the opening day of the second cricket Test against India here on Friday.

Pat Cummins (11) and skipper Tim Paine (16) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

The hosts had enjoyed a steady start, dominating the opening session before the Indians started to claw their way back into the game after lunch.

All the six wickets fell in the post lunch session with pacer Ishant Sharma and part time spinner Hanuma Vihari claiming two each. Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav bagged one wicket each.

When is the second day of the second Test between India and Australia?

The second day of the second Test between India and Australia will be played on December 15, 2018.

Where is the second Test between India and Australia being played?

The second Test between India and Australia is being played at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

What time does the second day of the second Test between India and Australia begin?

The second day of the second Test between India and Australia will begin at 7:50 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Test series?

The India-Australia Test series will be shown on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-Australia series?

The India-Australia Test series live streaming will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 22:17 IST