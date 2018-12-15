India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

India were 172 for 3 at close of play in their first innings on day two of the second Test against Australia in Perth on Saturday.Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were batting on 82 and 51 respectively on the draw of stumps.

At stumps, the visitors had overcome a terrible start and were 172 for three, still trailing the Australian first innings total of 326 by 154 runs with seven wickets in hand. Up 1-0 in the four-Test series, India made a terrible start to their first innings after cleaning up the Australian tail in the morning session.

READ: ‘Unbelievable’ - Kohli, Rahane earn high praise from former Aussie skipper

When is the third day of the second Test between India and Australia?

The third day of the second Test between India and Australia will be played on December 15, 2018.

Where is the second Test between India and Australia being played?

The second Test between India and Australia is being played at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

What time does the third day of the second Test between India and Australia begin?

The third day of the second Test between India and Australia will begin at 7:50 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Test series?

The India-Australia Test series will be shown on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-Australia series?

The India-Australia Test series live streaming will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 23:25 IST