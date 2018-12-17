India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Australia need five wickets in the second Test to secure a series-levelling victory as India teetered in their daunting chase on a menacing pitch on Monday.

Chasing 287 runs after closing out Australia’s second innings for 243, India finished day four on 112 for five with Hanuma Vihari 24* and Rishabh Pant unbeaten on nine.

Struggling on the Perth Stadium pitch marked by widening cracks, India made a poor start losing the key wickets of Lokesh Rahul for a fourth-ball duck and Cheteshwar Pujara, their first Test hero in Adelaide, for four.

India’s faint hopes rested on captain Virat Kohli who counter-attacked with several flowing drives in reminiscent fashion to his masterful first innings of 123.

Kohli combined with opener Murali Vijay to stabilise India before he edged a straight Nathan Lyon delivery to Usman Khawaja at slip for 17, sparking scenes of jubilation from the Australian players.

The off-spinner claimed the India talisman for a record seventh time, the most by a bowler, and in his next over bowled Vijay for 20 off an inside edge.

When is the fifth day of the second Test between India and Australia?

The fifth day of the second Test between India and Australia will be played on December 18, 2018.

Where is the second Test between India and Australia being played?

The second Test between India and Australia is being played at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

What time does the fifth day of the second Test between India and Australia begin?

The fifth day of the second Test between India and Australia will begin at 7:50 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Test series?

The India-Australia Test series will be shown on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-Australia series?

The India-Australia Test series live streaming will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 22:03 IST