e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli joins ODI’s exclusive 12000-run club, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 17-year-old record

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli joins ODI’s exclusive 12000-run club, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 17-year-old record

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Doing so, Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s 17-year-old record of being the fastest player to register 12,000 ODI runs in career.

cricket Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 10:01 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
HIndustan Times, New Delhi
India's Virat Kohli plays a pull shot.
India's Virat Kohli plays a pull shot.(AP)
         

India captain Virat Kohli crossed the 12000-run mark in the ODIs on Wednesday during the third ODI against Australia in Canberra. Kohli, before the start of the match, needed 23 runs more to achieve the feat. He reached the mark in the first ball of the 12th over when he took a single off pacer Sean Abbott.

Doing so, Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s 17-year-old record of being the fastest player to register 12,000 ODI runs in career. Tendulkar had reached the mark in his 300th innings (341st ODI) when he had smashed a boundary against Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi at Centurion in 2003.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score and Updates

Kohli completed the feat in his 241st innings (251st ODI). Overall, Kohli is the sixth player in the list, only after Australia’s Ricky Ponting, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya, and Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene.

Kohli will also be on the verge of equalling Sachin’s record of most ODI hundreds by an Indian player against Australia. If Kohli makes a ton, it will be his 9th ODI hundred against the Aussies.

Also read: T Natarjan becomes 232nd ODI player for India, makes debut in Canberra

Menawhile, India handed a debut to left-arm fast bowler T Natarjan in the 3rd ODI. Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first and announced that India have made four changes - Natarjan, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur were included in place of Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Yuzendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini.

“We will bat first. Looks a nice wicket and the last time we played here it was a really good wicket to bat on. Want to bat well and put the opposition under pressure. Need to improve the body language in the field and the bowling as well. It’s a result of us not being consistent in the last two games, we are gonna try a few things tonight and see how it goes,” Kohli said at the toss.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Five states reporting rise in active cases, says govt data
Covid-19: Five states reporting rise in active cases, says govt data
Four key aspects of the farmers’ protest
Four key aspects of the farmers’ protest
36,604 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to nearly 9.5 million
36,604 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to nearly 9.5 million
3rd ODI: Kohli joins ODI’s 12000 club, breaks Sachin’s 17-year-old record
3rd ODI: Kohli joins ODI’s 12000 club, breaks Sachin’s 17-year-old record
‘Can be sold for profit’: Sitaram Yechury warns on postal ballots for NRIs
‘Can be sold for profit’: Sitaram Yechury warns on postal ballots for NRIs
Asthma patients less likely to contract Covid-19, claims study
Asthma patients less likely to contract Covid-19, claims study
Akshay Kumar calls on Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai for UP film city
Akshay Kumar calls on Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai for UP film city
‘Those who take commission...’: Union minister VK Singh slams farmer protest
‘Those who take commission...’: Union minister VK Singh slams farmer protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In