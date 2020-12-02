e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: T Natarajan becomes 232nd ODI player for India, makes debut in Canberra

India vs Australia: T Natarajan becomes 232nd ODI player for India, makes debut in Canberra

India vs Australia: T Natarajan was named in the India Playing XI for the third ODI against Australia in Canberra.

cricket Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 09:55 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of T Natarajan.
File image of T Natarajan.(File)
         

Left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan, who had an impressive Indian Premier League 2020 season in the UAE for Sunrisers Hyderabad, made his debut for India on Wednesday in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Canberra. Natarjan, who became the 232nd player to play ODI cricket for India, was handed his cap by captain Virat Kohli before the toss.

Natarajan was named in the team in place of Mohammed Shami who did not have an impressive series with the ball so far. India made four changes in the team - Shubman Gill replacing Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur replacing Navdeep Saini, and Kuldeep Yadav replacing Yuzvendra Chahal, being the other three.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI from Canberra - LIVE!

After winning the toss, and electing to bat, skipper Kohli said: “We will bat first. Looks a nice wicket and the last time we played here it was a really good wicket to bat on. Want to bat well and put the opposition under pressure.”

“Need to improve the body language in the field and the bowling as well. It’s a result of us not being consistent in the last two games, we are gonna try a few things tonight and see how it goes,” he added.

 

Meanwhile, Australia also handed a debut to Cameron Green - who replaced Pat Cummins in the team. Australia too made a few changes with Sean Aboott and Ashton Agar getting a nod.

“We have got three changes. Starc got a back and rib niggle and the medical team informed us that he will greatly benefit by resting, and obviously Davey and Pat Cummins not playing today. Green is making his debut, Sean Abbott and Ashton Agar come in too,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said at the toss.

“Marnus will be opening for us. No such thing as a dead-rubber when you are playing for Australia and we will be doing everything we can to try and win the game,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Five states reporting rise in active cases, says govt data
Covid-19: Five states reporting rise in active cases, says govt data
Four key aspects of the farmers’ protest
Four key aspects of the farmers’ protest
36,604 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to nearly 9.5 million
36,604 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to nearly 9.5 million
‘Can be sold for profit’: Sitaram Yechury warns on postal ballots for NRIs
‘Can be sold for profit’: Sitaram Yechury warns on postal ballots for NRIs
Asthma patients less likely to contract Covid-19, claims study
Asthma patients less likely to contract Covid-19, claims study
Akshay Kumar calls on Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai for UP film city
Akshay Kumar calls on Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai for UP film city
3rd ODI, Live: Positive start by Kohli after early Dhawan blow
3rd ODI, Live: Positive start by Kohli after early Dhawan blow
‘Those who take commission...’: Union minister VK Singh slams farmer protest
‘Those who take commission...’: Union minister VK Singh slams farmer protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In