India vs Australia: T Natarajan becomes 232nd ODI player for India, makes debut in Canberra

cricket

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 09:55 IST

Left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan, who had an impressive Indian Premier League 2020 season in the UAE for Sunrisers Hyderabad, made his debut for India on Wednesday in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Canberra. Natarjan, who became the 232nd player to play ODI cricket for India, was handed his cap by captain Virat Kohli before the toss.

Natarajan was named in the team in place of Mohammed Shami who did not have an impressive series with the ball so far. India made four changes in the team - Shubman Gill replacing Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur replacing Navdeep Saini, and Kuldeep Yadav replacing Yuzvendra Chahal, being the other three.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI from Canberra - LIVE!

After winning the toss, and electing to bat, skipper Kohli said: “We will bat first. Looks a nice wicket and the last time we played here it was a really good wicket to bat on. Want to bat well and put the opposition under pressure.”

“Need to improve the body language in the field and the bowling as well. It’s a result of us not being consistent in the last two games, we are gonna try a few things tonight and see how it goes,” he added.

A massive day for @Natarajan_91 today as he makes his #TeamIndia debut. He becomes the proud owner of 🧢 232. Go out and give your best, champ! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YtXD3Nn9pz — BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Australia also handed a debut to Cameron Green - who replaced Pat Cummins in the team. Australia too made a few changes with Sean Aboott and Ashton Agar getting a nod.

“We have got three changes. Starc got a back and rib niggle and the medical team informed us that he will greatly benefit by resting, and obviously Davey and Pat Cummins not playing today. Green is making his debut, Sean Abbott and Ashton Agar come in too,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said at the toss.

“Marnus will be opening for us. No such thing as a dead-rubber when you are playing for Australia and we will be doing everything we can to try and win the game,” he added.