India vs Australia Live Score 3rd ODI: Hurt India play for pride in run-filled Canberra

Follow Live Updates of India vs Australia 3rd ODI: The third and final ODI between India and Australia takes place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday. The series is lost but if India are to take confidence into the T20Is and later Tests, Virat Kohli and his players need to win this one and finish on a high. Like the previous two ODIs in Sydney, the strip at the Manuka Oval is expected to be a high-scoring one as well. But whether there is swing on offer remains to be seen. India will be fancying their chances in David Warner’s absence, Kohli’s India have been tasked with chasing 375 and 390 in the first two games, and even though the team did well to cross 300 on each occasion, the target was just that steep. Win the toss and bat first, may not be a bad call for Kohli just the break the monotony of chasing and set a target for a change.

8:20 hrs IST Has the current India-Australia been too friendly? Remember the sight of KL Rahul and David Warner sharing a joke when the Australia captain was hit on his belly while batting during the 2nd ODI? Well, that was an unfamiliar sight. India-Australia rivalry has in the past, produced some fierce battles with players not missing the opportunity to have a go at each other. Somehow, the same intensity has gone missing from this series.





8:15 hrs IST 3rd ODI: Some interesting nuggets - Aaron Finch is 1 six away from completing 50 sixes as captain in ODIs. - Mohammed Shami is 2 wickets away from completing 150 wickets in ODIs. - Ravindra Jadeja is 2 wickets away from completing 100 ODI wickets outside India. - Virat Kohli is only 1 century away from equaling Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 9 ODI centuries against Australia.





8:10 hrs IST 3rd ODI: Kohli on the cusp of huge record Virat Kohli is 23 runs away from completing 12,000 runs in ODIs. He can become the 6th cricketer to reach this landmark in ODIs. He can become the 1st cricketer to achieve this feat in less than 300 innings. Provided he gets there, he will better Sachin Tendulkar in terms of scoring 12K ODI runs. Tendulkar took 300 innings, while Kohli has so far batted in 241 innings. Either way, Kohli will get there quicker than Tendulkar.





8:05 hrs IST New City. India play for pride Same captains, but it’s another day and another town. With India’s poor Sydney record out of the way, can a new town in Canberra open a new gate for the Indian team. Canberra is known to be a run-fest. If you’re Virat Kohli, you’d hope to win the toss and bat first here.





8:00 hrs IST India’s unwanted record With five defeats in a row, India are on the cusp of a record they wouldn’t want to associated themselves with. A defeat for India today will mean they’d have been whitewashed 3-0 in back to back ODI series. Earlier this year, New Zealand beat India 3-0 in ODIs and home. In the past, MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri and Dilip Vengsarkar had lost five ODIs in a row, while Sunil Gavaskar had lost three. Will Kohli join the list? He’d hope not.





7:55 hrs IST About time India introduce their Yorker machine Ahead of the ODI series, T Natarajn was called in as a backup for Navdeep Saini. And with the fast bowler producing forgettable figures of 1/83 and 0/70, it’s time India drop him and give Natarajan his India cap. It would be the perfect way for India to ready him for the T20Is.





7:50 hrs IST Kuldeep for Chahal? With India’s Yuzvendra Chahal going for 89 and 71 in the first two games, it is likely that the leg-spinner be left out. With Kuldeep Yadav in their ranks, India could give the chinaman bowler a go. Kuldeep hasn’t been in the best of touches but surely, it can’t get worse than the figures Chahal has turned out?





7:45 hrs IST Will India cash in without Warner? With David Warner ruled out, India are in with a golden chance to finally make some noise.In both games, Warner and Finch have added a century-plus stand for Australia. With Warner not around today and for the next three T20Is, India would me smacking their lips to get an early wicket and not let Australia run away with early momentum.



