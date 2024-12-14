India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 2, Brisbane weather forecast: Will it rain once again at the Gabba?

Rain played spoilsport on Saturday as Day 1 of the ongoing third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match was cut short at the Gabba, in Brisbane. The spectators got to see only 13.2 overs of cricket, and will be hoping to get a full day of cricket on Sunday. The match began with India captain Rohit Sharma winning the toss and opting to bowl. Aussie openers Usman Khawaja (19*) and Nathan McSweeney (4*) remained unbeaten and will resume batting on Day 2. General view of covers on the pitch as it rain during play on day one.(AP)

India have also made some changes for the match, with Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep in the playing XI, instead of R Ashwin and Harshit Rana.

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 2 weather forecast

According to Accuweather, there are chances of rain before the first session on Day 2, and it will be cloudy. Showers are expected from 9 AM local time onwards for two hours approximately. After that it is expected to be cloudy, with less chances of rain. So we could see some pauses during the match, but there is a high chance to see plenty of action too. Also the temperature is expected to hover around 24-31 degrees Celsius.

Brisbane Day 2 morning weather forecast, according to Accuweather.

Brisbane Day 2 afternoon weather forecast, according to Accuweather.

The visitors lost in Adelaide by 10 wickets, which also levelled the series 1-1. India's batting struggles continued into the pink-ball Test, as they folded for 180 in the first innings. The first innings saw Yashasvi Jaiswal depart for a golden duck. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli (7) and Rohit Sharma (3) also mustered low scores. In response, Australia posted 337.

In the second innings too, India's batting order failed as Kohli and Rohit could only manage 11 and six respectively. Meanwhile, KL Rahul fell for seven off 10 balls. Being set a target of 19 runs, Australia cruised to 19/0 to seal a comeback win. Meanwhile, India won the first Test in Perth, without regular captain Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah was the stand-in skipper.