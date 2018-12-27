India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Cheteshwar Pujara’s century formed the backbone of a dominant Indian batting display before Australia’s openers survived a few nervous overs as the home side reached eight without loss at the end of a scorching day two in the third Test on Thursday.

Marcus Harris was five not out, with Aaron Finch on three as Australia started their response to India’s 443 for seven total, with the home bowlers made to toil until half an hour before stumps on a grudging Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) wicket.

In a brief and fiery spell, paceman Jasprit Bumrah struck Harris on the helmet with a short ball but the rookie opener rose to his feet quickly and resumed after lengthy attention by medical staff.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch Day 3 of the third Test between India and Australia.

When is the third day of the third Test between India and Australia?

The third day of the third Test between India and Australia will be played on December 28, 2018.

Where is the third Test between India and Australia being played?

The third Test between India and Australia match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time does the third day of the third Test between India and Australia begin?

The third day of the third Test between India and Australia will begin at 5:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Test series?

The India-Australia Test series will be shown on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-Australia series?

The India-Australia Test series live streaming will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 22:26 IST