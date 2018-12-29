India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

India came within sniffing distance of a defining victory before a stoic resistance by Australia’s tail delayed the inevitable in the third Test here Saturday.

Pat Cummins scored a heroic half-century as Australia finished at 258 for eight at stumps on day four after being reduced to 176 for seven after tea.

At end of play, he had scored an unbeaten 61 runs, facing 103 balls and hitting five fours as well as a six, while Nathan Lyon was batting on 6, as they put on 43 runs for the ninth wicket.

Australia need another 141 runs for an improbable win, while India are two wickets away from a 2-1 series lead.

When is the fifth day of the third Test between India and Australia?

The fifth day of the third Test between India and Australia will be played on December 30, 2018.

Where is the third Test between India and Australia being played?

The third Test between India and Australia match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time does the fifth day of the third Test between India and Australia begin?

The fifth day of the third Test between India and Australia will begin at 5:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Test series?

The India-Australia Test series will be shown on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-Australia series?

The India-Australia Test series live streaming will be available on Sonyliv.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 23:29 IST