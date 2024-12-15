India's coach falls over after getting hit in the head at Gabba during 3rd Australia Test, players rush over to check

After a rain-marred Day 1 at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, the second day at the iconic venue witnessed early drama in both the Indian and the Australian camps. For the visitors, one of their assistant coaches was hit on the head during the team's warm-up on Day 2, and he fell over immediately. Meanwhile, for the hosts, Jasprit Bumrah struck twice early to leave Australia two down at the start of Sunday. Indian players leave the field (AP)

The incident in the Indian camp happened when the team was gearing up for the start of the second day of the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Nuwan Seneviratne, India's throwdown specialist coach, was throwing balls during a fielding drill when it happened, according to a report by Channel 7.

As the Sri Lanka international was preparing to catch a ball, he was unaware that a different ball was heading in his direction from another angle. It struck him straight on his head, and he fell over on the ground. The sight left players and other Indian support staff concerned as they rushed towards Seneviratne immediately.

The former cricketer lay on the ground, clutching his head for several minutes, before he was helped to get on his feet as he then walked off the field with ice applied to his head.

Bumrah strikes early

The Indian vice-captain, who had led the team to a record 295-run win in the series opener in Perth last month in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, got the tourists off to a great start on Day 2 of the third Test as he dismissed Australia opener Usman Khawaja in the second over. The slightest of edge presented wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant with an easy catch and he did not err.

“It’s a great length, indecisive, doesn’t know whether to play forward or backso gets struck on the crease,” Aaron Finch said in commentary.

Minutes later, Bumrah, who was in doubt for the third Test amid injury concerns during the Adelaide game, struck again with another brilliant delivery, this time to take out Nathan McSweeney for just nine runs. The Australia newbie edged the delivery straight to Virat Kohli at slips as the hosts went two down for 38.