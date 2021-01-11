India vs Australia: 'The way they batted showed character,' Ajinkya Rahane lauds Vihari-Ashwin for match-saving stand
India captain Ajinkya Rahane praised Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin for their match-saving partnership on 5th Day of the 3rd Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. India found themselves in a precarious position in the final session of the match after losing both Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane.
The onus to save the match was on Vihari and Ashwin - and with the former suffering a hamstring strain, the duo had to bat through the entire final session to push the game for a draw.
Ashwin faced a barrage of short balls from Aussie speedsters - while Vihari kept defending as the duo took India's total to 334/5 at stumps on the final day.
Speaking on the contest at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rahane said: "Our talk coming this morning was to show character and fight till the end. Not to think about the result. Really happy with the way we fought especially today but also throughout the game, even in the first innings when Australia were 200 for 2 and getting them all out for 338 was really good."
"There are few areas we can improve on but special mention to Vihari and Ashwin. The way they batted in the end and showed character was really good to see," he added.
"Credit to him (Pant). We made that strategy but in the end it is all about the player executing the plan," Ashwin further said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Under siege, R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari deliver a draw for ages
- Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari produced pure grit for 42.4 overs, smothering everything the formidable Australian bowlers threw at them to ensure one of Test cricket’s memorable draws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Injured Vihari out of last Test, unlikely for Eng series: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SCG racism row: What happened with Siraj, Bumrah not acceptable, says Rahane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I let bowlers down', says 'bitterly disappointed' Paine after 3 dropped catches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Under-fire Misbah blames Babar's absence and extended quarantine for loss in NZ
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Draw worth its weight in gold: India bat 131 overs to save Sydney Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Incredible India! R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari highlight a great escape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia, India retain top-two spots in WTC standings after draw in Sydney Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket fraternity welcomes Virat Kohli to ‘the wonderful world of parenting’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCC president Sangakkara condemns racial abuse of Indians at SCG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Showed character,' Rahane lauds Vihari-Ashwin after SCG draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sehwag comments on Steve Smith removing Rishabh Pant’s batting guard
- IND vs AUS: There was one instance from the match that caught the eyes of the fans. A video has surfaced on the internet which showed Steve Smith trying to remove the batting guard of Rishabh Pant during his innings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will Pucovski injures shoulder, sent for scans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: 'India fought really hard,' says Smith after SCG Test draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox