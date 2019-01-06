India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Australia were forced to follow-on on home soil for the first time in 30 years after being dismissed for 300 as India went for the jugular in search of a maiden series triumph Down Under on the fourth day of the final Test on Sunday.

Openers Usman Khawaja (4) and Marcus Harris (2) safely negotiated four overs until bad light and light drizzle forced an early end to an already heavily rain-disrupted day just before the re-scheduled tea break.

Australia will resume on six without loss on Monday, still without a century in the series and 316 runs adrift of India’s mammoth first innings effort of 622-7 declared.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch Day 5 of the Sydney Test.

When is the fifth day of the fourth Test between India and Australia?

The fifth day of the fourth Test between India and Australia will be played on January 7, 2018.

Where is the fourth Test between India and Australia being played?

The fourth Test between India and Australia match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time does the fifth day of the fourth Test between India and Australia begin?

The fifth day of the fourth Test between India and Australia will begin at 4:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Test series?

The India-Australia Test series will be shown on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-Australia series?

The India-Australia Test series live streaming will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 22:17 IST