India vs Australia 4th Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS match on tv and online

cricket
Published on Mar 08, 2023 07:20 PM IST

IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Streaming: The encounter holds great significance in terms of World Test Championship (WTC) finals, with India still vying for the remaining berth. Here's the live streaming details of India vs Australia 4th Test:

ByHT Sports Desk

India vs Australia 4th Test Live Streaming: Rohit Sharma-led Team India will hope for a positive outcome in the fourth and final Test against Australia, which gets underway from Thursday (March 9) in Ahmedabad. The encounter holds great significance in terms of World Test Championship (WTC) finals, with India still vying for the remaining final berth. Australia, on the other hand, have already qualified for the WTC finals after winning the third encounter in Indore. While there has been very little clarity on the pitch but the past record at the venue have mostly assisted the spinners and it can be the case this time too. Considering the same R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will once hold the focus but it will be the batters, who need to bring out their A game. The batters were completely outplayed by Aussie spinners in the previous encounter, which cost India the match and threw life into the series, which initially looked like an one-sided affair. Here's the live streaming details of IND vs AUS 4th Test:

When will India vs Australia 4th Test be played?

The India vs Australia 4th Test match will be played on Thursday (March 9) and will go on till March 13.

What time will India vs Australia 4th Test start?

The India vs Australia 4th Test will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 AM.

Where will India vs Australia 4th Test match take place?

The India vs Australia 4th Test will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

How to watch the India vs Australia 4th Test match live on television?

The India vs Australia 4th Test match will broadcast live on Star Sports 1.

How to live stream India vs Australia 4th Test?

The live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live score and latest updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

