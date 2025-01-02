India vs Australia, 5th Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS on TV and online

With pride at stake, India take on Australia in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in Sydney on Friday. Leading 2-1, the Aussies will be hoping to grab the trophy which has eluded them for 10 years. But the visitors still have a chance to spoil the party at the SCG. India’s batting struggles in the ongoing series has been under the spotlight, and has been blamed for the current situation they find themselves in. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been in poor form since returning from paternity leave, and other senior experienced batters haven’t stepped up when needed. India's Virat Kohli run between the wickets to score as Australia's captain Pat Cummins looks on.(AP)

The visitors have also struggled to get runs in the first innings, and their average is 22.40, which is also their seventh lowest in a season, where they have played atleast five Tests, which has meant that India have taken the catch-up role in the ongoing series. There has also been speculation that the Sydney Test could be Rohit’s last in the format. He hasn’t been able to get runs, and his on-field decisions haven’t worked out. Jasprit Bumrah has been India’s main saviour in the ongoing series. Despite poor form of the batters, Bumrah has wrecked chaos and has been the best bowler in the series.

For the Sydney Test, Mitchell Starc is expected to play although he is also dealing with fitness issues. Meanwhile, Beau Webster, who is an all-rounder, is set to make his debut and will also be Australia’s third debutant in the series after Nathan McSweeney and Sam Konstas. For India, Akash Deep has been ruled out due to a stiff back, which means we could see either Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna joined Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the pace battery. Dhruv Jurel is also expected to be included in the playing XI, possibly replacing Washington Sundar.

History also isn’t on India’s side as they look to draw the series. They have won only one out of 13 Tests at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Meanwhile, Steve Smith is nearing a milestone and is 38 short of 10,000 Test runs. He is expected to reach that mark in Sydney, and will join a list consisting of Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting as the only Australians to do so.

India vs Australia 5th Test live streaming and telecast

When will the India vs Australia fifth Test match take place?

The India vs Australia fifth Test match will begin on Friday (January 3).

What time will the India vs Australia fifth Test match begin?

The India vs Australia fifth Test match will begin at 5:00 AM IST. Toss is scheduled for 4:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia fifth Test match take place?

The India vs Australia fifth Test match will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs Australia fifth Test match?

The India vs Australia fifth Test match will be available for live telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How to live stream the India vs Australia fifth Test match?

The India vs Australia fifth Test match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app.