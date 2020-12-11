Live Updates: Indians vs Australia A, Pink ball Warm-up, Day 1

cricket

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 11:08 IST

India and Australia warm up for the much-anticipated four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy through a three-day pink-ball warm up Test at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney. After Virat Kohli opted to skip the practice match, Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat against Australia A.

Live updates of Indians vs Australia A, Pink ball Test in Sydney -:

11:05 hrs: OUT! From bad, it goes to worse. Third wicket for Jack Wildermuth, who now has dismissed Rishabh Pant for 5. Pant looks to play the ball on the leg side and misses. He is given out LBW and the Indians are now in all sorts of trouble at 111/6.

11:02 hrs: OUT! Make that five! Indians in trouble as Wildermouth removes captain Ajinkya Rahane for 4, out caught behind by Alex Carey. Indians 106/5

11:00 hrs: OUT! Got him. That’s another one down for the Indians and this wicket will sting them. Shubman Gill, who was beginning to look so good has been taken out by Cameron Green. India 102/4

10:45 hrs: OUT! Third wicket down for the Indians. Hanuma Vihari the man to perish. Offers no shot. and the ball doesn’t bounce much and hits the stumps. India A 102/3

10:30 hrs: Shubman Gill has moved to 43 with the help of six fours and a six and is looking in fine touch. He looked good during one of the ODIs against Australia and the way he performs here will go a long way in determining India’s opening pair for the first Test in Adelaide

10:15 hrs: Out! Second wicket goes down for India A as Prithvi Shaw falls to Will Sutherland for a well made 40. He was looking good out there before he failed to read the little movement. The ball pitched up and sneaked through the gap between bat and pad

10:00 hrs: Out! Early strike for Australia. Sean Abott has Mayank Agarwal who is out caught at slips. A loose stroke from the India opener as he pokes at that one. Safely taken by Rory Burns at first slip

9:30 hrs: TOSS! No Virat Kohli! Ajinkya Rahane wins toss and decides that the Indians will bat.

Squads

India XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia A XI: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Cameron Green, Jack Wildermuth, Alex Carey (c & wk), Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Harry Conway