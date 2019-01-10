India vs Australia: Aaron Finch and Co to wear retro kit in ODI series

Australia take on India in the three-match ODI series starting Saturday and the hosts are all set to turn back the clock and wear the jersey similar to what Alan Border and his troops wore against India in the 1986 series.

The first ODI will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and the Aussie players will be seen wearing the colours of their yesteryear heroes.

Aussie pacer Peter Siddle, who is making his comeback into the ODI team, said that the players are excited with this new look.

“I might just pull out the headband,” Peter Siddle was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “I will have to ask Zamps (Adam Zampa) to borrow one of his and go with the DK (Lillee) headband. We’ll see what we pull out on Saturday.”

File image: Australian players stand together after a match in 1986. (Getty Image)

The 34-year-old also stated he never thought he will get a chance to wear the yellow of Australia again and also said that he feels like a newcomer in the team again.

“It’s pretty amazing.I never really thought it’d come. To get another one-day game hadn’t even crossed my mind,” Siddle said.

“I’m just as amazed as a young bloke getting his first call-up, that’s what it feels like. It feels like I’m starting all over again, so I’m very thankful.”

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

