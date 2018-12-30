India vs Australia: Australia on verge of equalling 136-year-old unwanted record

India captured Australia’s last two wickets after a rain-delayed start to day five of the third test on Sunday to complete an emphatic 137-run win and take a 2-1 series lead into the Sydney finale.

India, denied victory on day four by the tail-end resistance of Pat Cummins, were forced to wait nearly two-and-a-half hours for play to begin due to rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground but when the weather cleared their bowlers wrapped up Australia’s innings for 261 in 22 minutes.

In his second over, seamer Jasprit Bumrah had Cummins edge to Cheteshwar Pujara, who took a sharp, low catch in the slips to remove the bowler for a personal high score of 63. Jasprit Bumrah finished with 3-53, following his six-wicket first innings haul, and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja 3-82.

With Pat Cummins missing out on a century on Day 5 of the fifth Test, Australia have produced not a single centurion in the first three Tests on home turf and should that streak continue in Sydney, then it represents the first time in 136 years that such an incident will happen in a four-Test series for the hosts on home soil.

Currently, Travis Head is the top scorer for the hosts with a 167-ball-72 in the first Test in Adelaide with Usman Khawaja also making a 213-ball-72 in the second innings of the second Test match in Perth.

