India vs Australia: Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes 12th Indian pacer to take 100 ODI wickets

One of India’s premier fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the 12th Indian pacer to take 100 ODI wickets during the first ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday. The speedster bowled out captain Aaron Finch in the third over of the match to give the visitors their first breakthrough of the series.

The 28-year-old has taken 100 ODI wickets in 96 matches at an average of 37.88. Even though the average may not look impressive, Bhuvneshwar plays a vital role in the death overs for India. With an economy rate of 4.98, the fast bowler keeps one end tight, which allows his teammates to take wickets at the other end.

Aaron Finch is struggling for form in the build-up matches for the all-important ICC World Cup. This the fourth time that he has been bowled out among his last seven dismissals. The opening batsman hasn’t scored a half-century in his last five ODIs overall and last four ODIs at home.

Finch, who got dropped for the last Test against India, will be hoping to return to form before the World Cup. After the return of Steve Smith and David Warner, Finch will still play a crucial role for the Australian side.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 08:24 IST