India vs Australia: ‘Boom Boom Bumrah’ uses the long handle to great effect before 1st T20I in nets - Watch

India’s fast bowling stocks look complete and the presence of Jasprit Bumrah in the ranks has only bolstered their chances in Australia.

The right arm seamer has been the most consistent performer with the ball for India and will be a vital cog for Virat Kohli in Australia across all the formats.

Despite his prowess with the ball, Bumrah is not very proficient with the bat and on his best days, bats with a prayer on his lips. However, this did not stop him from taking to the nets and expressing himself as the Indian side prepared for the first T20I which will be held at Brisbane on November 21.

In a video posted on social media by the Indian Cricket Team, Bumrah can be seen using the long handle as he hits a few lusty blows in the nets. Although his primary job in the team remains as a frontline bowler, his contributions lower down the order with the bat can come in handy.

Former Australian bowler Damien Fleming has already identified Bumrah as India’s X-factor in the bowling attack.

“He (Bumrah) is the real X-factor - 28 wickets in six Tests. I have seen him in the IPL. He has that unorthodox action, a stuttery run-up, a weird run-up but I think for batsmen you don’t get a real good sight of the ball but he has got pace and bounce and has a great yorker that I think he will utilise particularly against the tail,” Fleming was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 16:46 IST