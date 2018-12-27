India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara slams 17th Test ton, creates new record

After dominating proceedings on day 1, India stamped their authority over the first session in the ongoing MCG Test match. Their charge was led by Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli.

The batsmen got off the mark with a few pleasing drives, but then buckled down and adopted the more patient approach. Pujara was very decisive against Nathan Lyon and used his feet brilliantly against the off-spinner.

He came down the track a number of times and with a sumptuous drive down the ground to a fullish ball, he raised his 17th Test century. This was his 4th against the Australians and 2nd in this series. He has scored 3 centuries this year and all these innings have come away from home.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia LIVE Score and updates, 3rd Test, Day 2 in Melbourne

The right-hander has scored 7 scores of 50+ in a calendar year in away Tests. This is the joint 3rd highest overall and joint 2nd highest by an Indian.

He holds the record for the highest conversion rate by an Indian at number 3 position in Tests (minimum 10 scores of 50+ at number 3 position).

In the process, he added 150 runs with his captain Virat Kohli, which was their 4th such stand in Test cricket. This was also India’s 3rd stand of 150 runs at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 07:11 IST