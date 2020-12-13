e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘Don’t see a reason why he should not be allowed to do it’ - Adam Gilchrist opens up on Steve Smith captaincy debate

India vs Australia: ‘Don’t see a reason why he should not be allowed to do it’ - Adam Gilchrist opens up on Steve Smith captaincy debate

India vs Australia: Steve Smith was removed as Australia captain following the 2018 ball-tampering scandal that rocked the cricketing world.

cricket Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:00 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia - Kia Oval, London, Britain - September 15, 2019 Australia's Steve Smith during the end of series presentation Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia - Kia Oval, London, Britain - September 15, 2019 Australia's Steve Smith during the end of series presentation Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo/File Photo(Action Images via Reuters)
         

As Australia head into the highly anticipated Test series against India, there continues to be debate on whether it is time for Steve Smith to return to leadership duties. Smith was sacked as Australia captain following the 2018 ball-tampering scandal that rocked the cricketing world. But the general consensus is now that Smith, who faced a subsequent ban of 12 months, is ready to return to captaincy duties whenever current Test captain Tim Paine and/or limited-overs captain Aaron Finch are ready to step aside from their respective roles.

Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist feels that there is no reason why Smith should not be allowed to be the captain ago. The former wicketkeeper-batsman added that Australia should appoint him as vice-captain immediately.

Also read: Allan Border tears into Australia A after Pant, Vihari slam centuries

“I see no reason why someone shouldn’t have a second chance and if part of that is the captaincy for Steve Smith, if he’s the right guy and the most obvious candidate, I can’t see a reason why he shouldn’t be allowed to do it,” Gilchrist told Fox Cricket.

“If Cricket Australia and the selectors feel that way, and Steve Smith is keen to do it, I think they should make him vice-captain immediately.

“And whenever those opportunities come up – when Painey (Paine) finishes, when Finchy (Finch) finishes – he just assumes it like any normal, natural progression,” Gilchrist added.

Also read: ‘The pair is already ready’, Aakash Chopra names Indian bowlers who can rock a ‘weak’ Australian top-order

“It takes out all the speculation and allows Steve to know, everyone to know, what the journey is going to be. It allows the natural progression to happen without the speculation. By doing that it means that when the captaincy changes there is not all this hype and uncertainty around it and focus being taken away from the cricket.

“It just means everyone is clear that’s going to happen,” Gilchrist further said.

India and Australia will play the first Test in Adelaide starting from Thursday.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers tomorrow, urges AAP workers to do the same
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers tomorrow, urges AAP workers to do the same
Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway
Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway
LIVE| Uttarakhand farmers supporting new laws meet agriculture minister Tomar
LIVE| Uttarakhand farmers supporting new laws meet agriculture minister Tomar
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
3 terrorists trapped on Mughal Road in Jammu, encounter on
3 terrorists trapped on Mughal Road in Jammu, encounter on
India’s active Covid-19 cases falls to 3.62% of total cases: Govt
India’s active Covid-19 cases falls to 3.62% of total cases: Govt
‘One of the worst, lethargic performances’: Border tears into Australia A
‘One of the worst, lethargic performances’: Border tears into Australia A
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In