India vs Australia: Far too good not to master Test Cricket - Michael Vaughan picks Prithvi Shaw’s replacement

India suffered a huge jolt ahead of the first Test with an injury to young opener Prithvi Shaw. The young man sustained an ankle injury on the third day of India’s warm-up clash against Cricket Australia XI.

This has opened a slot at the top of the order and while India may go in with Murali Vijay and KL Rahul as the openers, former England captain Michael Vaughan has thrown his weight behind Rohit Sharma to get the job done.

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan said: Such a shame if @PrithviShaw misses the 1st Test versus the Aussies .. Fantastic young talent .. I personally would replace him with @ImRo45 at the top of the order .. He is far too good not to master Test Cricket

Rohit was included in India’s Test squad after being axed from the side for the England and West Indies series. Despite being a prolific run-scorer in ODIs, Rohit has not managed to get going in Test cricket. In 25 matches, the right-hander has scored 1479 runs at an average of 39.97.

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell has already backed Rohit Sharma to be drafted into the playing XI as that will give skipper Virat Kohli the advantage of having another batsman who is naturally comfortable against short-pitched bowling feels the cricketer turned pundit.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 17:45 IST