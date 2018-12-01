India vs Australia: From 52 off 91 balls to 100 off 118 – Murali Vijay goes berserk in warm-up clash

India Batsman Murali Vijay issued an early warning to the Australian bowlers as he slammed a scintillating century on the fourth day of team’s warm-up clash against Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

It wasn’t only the case of Vijay going past the three-figure mark in the second innings, but the manner in which he scored the runs was specially noteworthy. Vijay crossed the 50-run mark in 91 deliveries but accelerated in stunning fashion and scored the next fifty off just 27 deliveries to complete his ton.

Vijay was finally dismissed by D’Arcy Short in the 44th over of the innings but by then, he had already done the damage. Vijay innings included 16 boundaries and five huge sixes and while walking back into the hut, hits score read 129 off 132 deliveries.

There was one over which was particularly noteworthy where Jake Carder felt the full force of Vijay’s might. The right-hander slammed two sixes and three boundaries as Carder conceded 26 runs in the 39th over.

Even KL Rahul was back amongst the runs for India as he slammed a half-century in the second innings. With Prithvi Shaw ruled out due to injury, Rahul and Vijay are likely to open the innings for India and the duo stitched together a timely 100-run opening stand to allay any fears regarding the vacant position.

Both Vijay and Rahul will take immense confidence from their respective innings in the warm-up clash over to the first Test against Australia which will be played at the Adelaide Oval, starting December 6.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 12:07 IST