India vs Australia: KL Rahul silences critics with timely knock against Cricket Australia XI

After a string of low-scoring performances, batsman KL Rahul finally managed to get some runs under his belt during the fourth day of India’s practice game against Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

Rahul slammed a 98-ball 62 during India’s second innings and stitched a 109-run opening partnership with Murali Vijay after CA XI had took a healthy first innings lead. Rahul’s seemed to return to his best as his eye-catching innings included eight boundaries and one massive six.

This innings comes at a crucial juncture for both Rahul and India as the first Test against Australia at Adelaide is only few days away. With Prithvi Shaw ruled out due to injury, Rahul and Vijay are expected to open the innings for India and the duo stitched together a timely 100-run opening stand to allay any fears regarding the vacant position.

Earlier, batting coach Sanjay Bangar had criticised Rahul for getting out cheaply during the first innings of the practice match. Rahul was the only prominent batsman to miss out on a significant score in India’s 358 all out. He was out for three runs while playing a loose drive on the up and was caught at mid off within the first hour of play.

“We know his ability and if he converts that to performances then it is important for the team. He is not a young player any more and he is on his second tour here. He has played 30 Tests and he has a responsibility. We expect him to play with that responsibility and play his role for the team,” Bangar said.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 11:38 IST