India vs Australia: Harbhajan Singh gives his prediction ahead of ODI series

Senior India cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes that the Indian cricket team will register an impressive win over Australia in the upcoming ODI series and said that it will happen even ‘if India play at their 60 per cent’.

“India are the big favourites for this series, there is no doubt about that because it is extremely tough to beat this Indian side anywhere in the world let alone in India. And the team which India have selected is almost the side which will go to the World Cup,” Harbhajan told Sports Tak.

“India have the entire squad, there are no new players, and to defeat this team is really tough. Even if India play at their 60 per cent then also they will beat Australia 4-1 in the ODI series,” the off-spinner added.

Harbhajan also praised fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah by saying that it is extremely difficult to face his reverse swings when the ball gets old and added by saying that his presence will be a big plus for Team India.

“Jasprit Bumrah is also making his comeback and it would be a very big plus for Team India to have him as it is very tough to face his reverse swing when the ball gets old. It is a massive sign for India to have the full strength side. I believe the series will end 4-1 in favour of India,” Harbhajan said.

Earlier this year, India created history by registering a historic double against Australia as they won both the Test and ODI series Down Under. India became the first Asian side in 72 years to defeat the Aussies on their own turf after clinching the four-match Test series 2-1.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 16:24 IST