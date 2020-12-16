India vs Australia - ‘He is a nightmare to face with the pink ball’: Tim Paine on Mitchell Starc

cricket

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 19:54 IST

Australian captain Tim Paine on Wednesday lavished praise on left arm paceman Mitchell Starc ahead of the first Test match against India. This will be the first day/night Test between the two teams and India will be up against it as Australia have not lost a single pink ball Test at home.

“Starcy is good to go. He bowled quite quickly in the nets yesterday. He is in good shape. He has had an unfortunate family situation going on but we are thrilled to have him back in the squad,” Paine said.

Mitchell Starc has one of the best records in day night Test matches and he will be a big threat for the Indians who will be looking to make a strong start to the series.

“His pink ball record is absolutely outstanding. He’s an absolute nightmare to face with the pink ball, whether it’s day or night. Again, he’s another huge asset to us and we’re thrilled to have him back on the deck,” Paine said.

Starc has featured in seven pink-ball Tests, with all of them taking place in Australia. He has 42 wickets to his name at an average of 19.23 with three five-wicket hauls.

Australia need Starc to fire on all cylinders as they look to avenge their defeat to India at home two years ago.

Left-arm pacers have in general been successful in day-night Test matches in Australia with the likes of New Zealander Trent Boult and Pakistan’s Shahin Afridi also coming up with good performances.

India lack variety in their pace attack as they do not have a left-arm paceman in their squad. But all eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah, who was the joint-highest wicket taker in the 4-match series two years ago as he picked up 21 wickets.