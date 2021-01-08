e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘He is technically very sound,’ Ravindra Jadeja says Shubman Gill’s form is ‘good sign for India’

India vs Australia: Jadeja, who picked up four wickets in the day, and also got rid of Steve Smith with a sensational run out, lauded Gill’s technical abilities at the virtual press conference at the day’s play.

cricket Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 15:31 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Shubman Gill celebrates reaching 50 runs during play on day two.
India allrounder Ravindra Jadjeja praised youngster Shubman Gill after India finished Day 2 at 96/2, trailing Australia by 242 runs. Gill was responsible for providing the visitors a solid start after Australia were bowled out for 338 in the first innings. Coming out to open, Gill and Rohit Sharma took India’s total to 70, before the latter was dismissed for 26 by Josh Hazlewood. But Gill carried on went on to register his maiden fifty in the longest format.

The right-handed batsman was dismissed for 50 by Aussie speedster Pat Cummins, but he built a perfect platform at the top for the Indian batsmen.

Jadeja, who picked up four wickets in the day, and also got rid of Steve Smith with a sensational run out, lauded Gill’s technical abilities at the virtual press conference at the day’s play.

“I think, he is technically very sound. He has the temperament to play long innings. It’s good that he got a start today, the 70-run opening partnership with Rohit. It’s a good sign for India and hope he comes good in the second innings as well,” Jadeja said.

Speaking on the wicket at SCG, the left-arm bowler added: “Wicket was very slow and I wasn’t getting any turn from the wicket. So it was important to pitch the ball at one place every time.

“I wanted to bowl in good areas as our fast bowlers were doing the same. My plan was to not leak runs and create pressure on the batsman and for Smith, my approach was to not give him some easy runs,” Jadeja signed off.

