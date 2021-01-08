e-paper
India vs Australia: Wasim Jaffer uses dialogue from 'Bajirao Mastani' in tweet to describe Jadeja's sensational direct hit to run out Steve Smith at Sydney

Ravindra Jadeja, arguably the best outfielder in the world by a distance, ran in and hit the stumps directly with a one handed pick-up and throw. The all-rounder celebrated in style as it brought an end to a classic Test knock against the odds, something that has become Smith’s identity off late.

Screenshot of Ravindra Jadeja's direct hit that ran Steve Smith out.
Screenshot of Ravindra Jadeja’s direct hit that ran Steve Smith out.(Twitter/Wasim Jaffer)
         

Steve Smith’s return to run scoring form was the big development for the Australians on day 2 of the crucial third Test match being played between Australia and India at Sydney. Smith reached his century, even as the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja kept picking up wickets, and took Australia past the 300-run mark for the first time in the series.

With the score on 337, Smith attempted to take a double after he got an inside edge to a Bumrah delivery, that went towards deep square leg. Ravindra Jadeja, arguably the best outfielder in the world by a distance, ran in and hit the stumps directly with a one handed pick-up and throw. The all-rounder celebrated in style as it brought an end to a classic Test knock against the odds, something that has become Smith’s identity off late.

ALSO READ: 4 wickets, stunning run out of Steve Smith: Ravindra Jadeja, the ‘MVP’ of India does it again

This great piece of fielding was celebrated by the commentators, fans and the Indian cricketers and it quickly became a huge hit on social media as fans poured out their love and admiration for Jadeja’s fielding skills.

One man who is becoming a cult figure on social media due to his colourful tweets is former India Test opener and domestic cricket legend Wasim Jaffer and he used this cricketing moment to yet again tickle the funny bones of cricket followers.

INDIA vs AUSTRALIA - 3rd Test, Day 2 - HIGHLIGHTS

Jaffer used a famous dialogue from the hit Bollywood movie ‘Bajirao Mastani’ to describe Jadeja’s brilliant effort in the field.

“Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur @imjadeja ke throw par sandeh nahi karte,” Jaffer wrote.

 

Jadeja was the star performer for India as the visitors roared back into the Test match on day 2 after the hosts took control on Day 1. He picked four key wickets with the ball and affected the run out of Smith which was by far the biggest contribution of the innings.

India started well as the new opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put together a solid partnership at the top. But Australia found their way back into the match by the end of the day as Rohit was dismissed for 26 and Gill departed soon after reaching his maiden Test half century.

The experience duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane is in the middle and will have their task cut out on the third day.

