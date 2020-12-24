India vs Australia: ‘He tried to bat like Greg Chappell all the time’ - Ian Healy on helping Tim Paine transform as a batsman

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 10:19 IST

Australian captain Tim Paine played a big role in inspiring his team to come out of a slump in the Adelaide Test. The Indians had posted a challenging total in the first innings and their bowlers had Australia on the mat. But an unbeaten 73 from Paine helped narrow the lead down and his fighting knock inspired his bowlers to come back on the third morning and blow the Indians away for their lowest Test total of 36.

This change is Paine’s attitude as a batsman is credited to former Australian wicket-keeper Ian Healy, who gave a piece of his mind to Paine during last year’s Ashes in England.

“He tried to bat like Greg Chappell all the time.

“The batting needs to be natural and free. Bad ball on the legs put it away, cut shot get it on. He was blocking bad balls last year and just surviving very much like a lot of the players did upfront in Adelaide.

“All I said to him was just put bad balls away, look for them and put them away. If it’s a clip to leg, clip it hard. If it’s a cut shot, go at it. Bat like a keeper and that’s what he’s done,” Healy told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Paine has led Australia in 20 Test matches so far and Healy believes he can be around for a long time to come as he looks to take the ‘Baggygreens’ back to the summit of cricket’s longest format.

“I’m expecting him to play for quite long because he started so late - and it looks like he’s in great shape physically and doing it well.

“He’s got a job to do so that will keep him interested, keep him motivated to get that Australian side on top again and in the hearts of Australians.

“He’s led a massive cultural revolution, which has got to be draining, so I don’t have a problem if he does surprise me and finish before I reckon he will because he’s taken on so much, but I think he’s about to reap the rewards and enjoy it a lot more. I’ve got no problems saying three more years,” Healy said.