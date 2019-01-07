India vs Australia: Here’s how the Indian team celebrated the historic Test series win

India have penned history by winning a Test series on Australian soil for the first time on Monday.

Having already retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy thanks to their win at Adelaide and Melbourne, the number one-ranked India clinched the four-Test series 2-1 as the fifth day of the final Test in Sydney concluded in a draw due to persistent rain. The morning session of the fourth day was washed out as well, following which the ground saw a bit of play in the second session and the abandonment of the final session.

Cheteshwar Pujara has been adjudged the Player of the Series for his splendid 521 runs, which includes three tons at an average of 74.

Here’s how the Indian team celebrated the historic series win.

The hosts were bundled out for 300 on the fourth day, which also forced them to follow-on at home for the first time in 30 years. Last time the hosts had to follow-on Down Under in a Test match was against England in 1988.

Usman Khawaja (4*) and Marcus Harris (2*) were holding the crease for Australia in their second innings and posted six for no loss before the fifth day was called off and forced early stumps due to bad light and subsequent drizzle.

Australia were still 316 runs behind the visitors’ first innins total. Kuldeep Yadav claimed a five-for, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja shared four wickets amongst each other and Jasprit Bumrah picked up a piece to join the party in the first innings.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 17:56 IST