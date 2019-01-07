 India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul trolled for celebrating with Team India
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 07, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul trolled for celebrating with Team India

In the celebration video of the Indian team, Hardik Pandya, who didn’t play a single match and KL Rahul, who struggled for form, were seen leading the celebrations.

cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2019 18:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hardik Pandya,KL Rahul,IND v AUS
File image of Hardik Pandya.(AFP)

The Indian team registered a historic Test series victory against Australia in Sydney on Monday. The visitors won their first-ever Test series Down Under after Day 5 of the fourth Test was washed out and India clinched the series 2-1. In the celebration video of the Indian team, Hardik Pandya, who didn’t play a single match and KL Rahul, who struggled for form, were seen leading the celebrations.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Sourav Ganguly praises Virat Kohli & Co on ‘terrific win’, refuses to compare 2003 squad with current team

The fans on Twitter found that a bit unusual and decided to give them a heartfelt message.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Here’s how the Indian team celebrated the historic Test series win

India justified their top ranking with their breakthrough overseas win in Australia and captain Virat Kohli has reasons to be optimistic about leading a team which can dominate test cricket for years to come.

India have traditionally been formidable at home and fragile abroad, especially outside the subcontinent where harder or grassy pitches took the edge off their spinners and disconcerted their batsmen.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Team India series report card - Bowlers dominate as Kohli & Co win historic series

Their rise to the top of the test rankings under Kohli was built on strong home form and the 30-year-old has since been insisting on winning abroad to lend legitimacy to the status.

After defeats in South Africa and England, success finally came in Sydney when Kohli and his men ended India’s agonising 71-year wait for a Test series victory in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 18:24 IST

tags

more from cricket