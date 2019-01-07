India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul trolled for celebrating with Team India

The Indian team registered a historic Test series victory against Australia in Sydney on Monday. The visitors won their first-ever Test series Down Under after Day 5 of the fourth Test was washed out and India clinched the series 2-1. In the celebration video of the Indian team, Hardik Pandya, who didn’t play a single match and KL Rahul, who struggled for form, were seen leading the celebrations.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Sourav Ganguly praises Virat Kohli & Co on ‘terrific win’, refuses to compare 2003 squad with current team

The fans on Twitter found that a bit unusual and decided to give them a heartfelt message.

Can clearly see the contributions of @klrahul11 and @hardikpandya7 to this win. Thanks — Siddharth (@sidd_june) January 7, 2019

Rahul not deserved — Engineer 💓 (@vinovivekv2v) January 7, 2019

I love it ,meanwhile shami in corner wondering why pandya and kl rahul dancing😂😂😂 — NITISH BHARDWAJ (@nbhardwaj2009) January 7, 2019

What is this guy Hardik Pandya dancing for!

Irritating



Spoiling the celebratory mood https://t.co/tIWA7lx5t5 — Sid Human (@human_sid) January 7, 2019

Why is that BC kaala bhandar 🐵 pandya dancing like he hit the winning runs and took a 10 wicket haul. The quicker India get rid of this piece of shit the better! — Aryan Kumar (@rubestar11) January 7, 2019

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Here’s how the Indian team celebrated the historic Test series win

India justified their top ranking with their breakthrough overseas win in Australia and captain Virat Kohli has reasons to be optimistic about leading a team which can dominate test cricket for years to come.

India have traditionally been formidable at home and fragile abroad, especially outside the subcontinent where harder or grassy pitches took the edge off their spinners and disconcerted their batsmen.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Team India series report card - Bowlers dominate as Kohli & Co win historic series

Their rise to the top of the test rankings under Kohli was built on strong home form and the 30-year-old has since been insisting on winning abroad to lend legitimacy to the status.

After defeats in South Africa and England, success finally came in Sydney when Kohli and his men ended India’s agonising 71-year wait for a Test series victory in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 18:24 IST