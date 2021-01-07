India vs Australia: ‘I just remembered my father,’ Mohammed Siraj explains why he became emotional during national anthem at SCG

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 16:08 IST

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj opened up on the emotional moment involving him on the first day of the third Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. Before the start of the match, Siraj was seen shedding tears during India’s national anthem. Speaking to reporters after the day’s play, the seamer revealed that he remembered his father which made him emotional.

Siraj’s father passed away on November 20, just after the Hyderabad pacer had travelled with the Indian team for the Tour Down Under. The pacer had stayed back in Australia to fulfil his dream of seeing him play for India.

“Just remembered my father at that time. I was really emotional. He wanted me to see playing Test cricket,” Siraj told reporters.

“I wish he could see me playing for India,” the fast bowler further added.

Meanwhile, it was a tough day for the Indian bowlers in the office, with Australia finishing the rain-curtailed day at 166 for two at stumps with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne in the middle. Siraj said that the wicket was quite flat and it was difficult for bowlers to build pressure.

“It is very a flat wicket. Our plan was to build pressure and not try too much as it is a very easy wicket for the batsman. Even the bouncers are not carrying as well it was in the the earlier games,” said Siraj, who made his debut in the previous game.

“But Test cricket it is all about patience and we must keep that in mind,” he added.