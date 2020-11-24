e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘If India don’t succeed in ODIs, T20Is, they will get smoked in Tests 4-0,’ says Michael Clarke

India vs Australia: ‘If India don’t succeed in ODIs, T20Is, they will get smoked in Tests 4-0,’ says Michael Clarke

India vs Australia: India will face Australia in 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is. The series will kick off in Sydney from Friday with

cricket Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 11:24 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Michael Clarke and Virat Kohli.(File)
         

India are set to face one of their biggest tests this year when they take on Australia. The series is set to kick off with the first ODI taking place in Sydney this Friday. Fans are keeping their eyes on who will be the playing combination in the first ODI - and also wondering what role the conditions in Sydney and bio-bubble have on the game. Former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes that it is important for India to win the limited-overs series.

Clarke believes that India captain Virat Kohli has to set the winning tone in the ODIs and T20Is, otherwise India will not be able to win a single game in Test series.

Also read: Rahane shouldn’t try to be like Virat Kohli in his absence,’ suggests former Australian coach

“These one-dayers and these Twenty20s is where Virat Kohli can really stand up and lead from the front. I think the tone he sets with this team will play a big role when he leaves, after the first Test match,” Clarke said on ‘Sky Sports Radio’ on Tuesday.

“If India don‘t have success in the one-dayers and the T20s, they are in deep trouble in the Test matches and they’ll get smoked 4-0, in my opinion,” he added.

Also read: ‘Was disappointed with my batting in IPL’: Steve Smith explains what went wrong in UAE

“He‘s quick, he’s got a really different action, so I think he needs to set the tone and be really aggressive to the Australian batters. Even to someone like Steve Smith, he’s got to use that short ball consistently and regularly, as Jofra Archer did to Steve Smith in the Ashes,” Clarke further said.

“They’ve got to take the Aussies on and those two players are India’s best two players to be aggressive to the Australians,” he signed off.

