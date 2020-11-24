‘Was disappointed with my batting in IPL’: Steve Smith explains what went wrong in UAE

cricket

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 08:45 IST

Australia batsman Steve Smith did not enjoy the best of IPL seasons for Rajasthan Royals. Leading the franchise as captain, Smith mustered 311 runs in 14 games at an average of 25.91 and he was unable to lead his team through to the playoffs. Now, Smith will face the lethal Indian bowling in the upcoming series against Australia, and ahead of the tournament, the 30-year-old opened up on the hard time he had in the UAE.

Speaking to reporters in a virtual conference call, Smith explained that he was unable to play his natural game in IPL 2020, which affected his performance in the tournament.

“I was pretty disappointed with my batting throughout the IPL. From my standards, I wasn’t consistent enough. I had a few innings here and there, but I never got into a really good rhythm. I got a bit caught up with trying to be a bit too powerful and that’s not quite my game,” Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“There are those players around the world that can hit sixes at will, and I’m probably not one of those. For me, it’s about playing proper cricket shots and hitting the gaps and manipulating the field as much as I can, and I probably went away from that a bit in the IPL,” he added.

“But I know that’s the best way that I play, so keeping my thoughts clear and hitting the ball in the areas I want to hit it,” the batsman further said.

Smith has been hard in training ahead of the India series which kicks off with the first ODI taking place in Sydney on Friday. The batsman said that he has started to feel that he has found his ‘missing hands’ again in the training sessions.

“I had a big smile on my face after training the other day, I walked past (men’s team assistant coach) Andrew McDonald and said ‘I’ve found them again’,” Smith said.

“I was really excited. Theoretically, it is a simple thing, but it is just getting that feel and the look of the bat behind my toe the right way and the way my hands come up on the bat. It’s hard to explain but it just hasn’t quite been right until probably two days ago and I found a little something and everything just clicked in,” he signed off.