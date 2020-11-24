e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘Ajinkya Rahane shouldn’t try to be like Virat Kohli in his absence,’ suggests former Australian coach

India vs Australia: ‘Ajinkya Rahane shouldn’t try to be like Virat Kohli in his absence,’ suggests former Australian coach

India vs Australia: Meanwhile, former Australian Coach John Buchanan spoke about how Kohli’s absence will affect the side. He also stated what should be Rahane’s responsibility when the regular skipper won’t be there with the team.

cricket Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 10:15 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli.
File image of Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli.(BCCI/Getty/HT Collage)
         

Virat Kohli’s unavailability in the last 3 games of the Border-Gavaskar trophy has become a huge point of discussion in the Australian cricket fraternity. The Indian captain will head back to India after playing the opening Test in Adelaide. In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane will likely lead the side in the remaining three Tests.

Meanwhile, former Australian Coach John Buchanan spoke about how Kohli’s absence will affect the side. He also stated what should be Rahane’s responsibility when the regular skipper won’t be there with the team.

Also read: Ganguly lauds Virender Sehwag’s ‘Veeru Ki Baithak’, calls it one of the reasons behind high ratings of IPL 2020

“Virat’s departure from the team is a huge blow to the Indian campaign in Australia. They will miss his enthusiasm, his competitiveness, his belief in what they can do as a team. On top of this, they will be missing one of the finest batsmen in world cricket,” Buchanan told ANI.

“I do not have any insight into Rahane as a leader and a captain. He will not be Kohli, nor should he try to be. His first job will be to score runs, and lead by example this way,” added the former Australian coach.

Speaking of Ishant Sharma’s recovery from the injury, Buchanan stated that the Indian side would miss him if he is not able to play the Test series against Australia. He also highlighted how India lacks backup to Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.’

Also read: ‘Was disappointed with my batting in IPL’: Steve Smith explains what went wrong in UAE

“I think the Australian bowling attack of Cummins, Starc, Hazelwood, Pattinson, Neser, Lyons, Swepson look a stronger and more balanced attack than India, especially if Ishant is not available. Playing in Australian conditions, bowlers need experience. Ashwin and Kuldeep will play good support roles and may be a factor in Sydney. But India lacks solid backup to Bumrah, Shami, and Yadav,” said Buchanan.

India will play 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against Australia. The first ODI will take place on Friday in Sydney.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Tunnels, drones part of Pakistan’s strategy to keep Jammu sector active
Tunnels, drones part of Pakistan’s strategy to keep Jammu sector active
Before meeting with PM, states discuss Covid vaccination plan
Before meeting with PM, states discuss Covid vaccination plan
How Tamil Nadu is bracing for Cyclone Nivar
How Tamil Nadu is bracing for Cyclone Nivar
‘BJP intends to create hatred’: AIMIM’s Owaisi responds to Tejasvi Surya’s attack
‘BJP intends to create hatred’: AIMIM’s Owaisi responds to Tejasvi Surya’s attack
BSF steps up patrols along Pak border, looks for more terror tunnels
BSF steps up patrols along Pak border, looks for more terror tunnels
UK begins assessing Pfizer’s data, SII hopes for early emergency use licence
UK begins assessing Pfizer’s data, SII hopes for early emergency use licence
India plans to have one EV charging station for every 69,000 petrol pumps
India plans to have one EV charging station for every 69,000 petrol pumps
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In