India vs Australia: ‘Ajinkya Rahane shouldn’t try to be like Virat Kohli in his absence,’ suggests former Australian coach

cricket

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 10:15 IST

Virat Kohli’s unavailability in the last 3 games of the Border-Gavaskar trophy has become a huge point of discussion in the Australian cricket fraternity. The Indian captain will head back to India after playing the opening Test in Adelaide. In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane will likely lead the side in the remaining three Tests.

Meanwhile, former Australian Coach John Buchanan spoke about how Kohli’s absence will affect the side. He also stated what should be Rahane’s responsibility when the regular skipper won’t be there with the team.

Also read: Ganguly lauds Virender Sehwag’s ‘Veeru Ki Baithak’, calls it one of the reasons behind high ratings of IPL 2020

“Virat’s departure from the team is a huge blow to the Indian campaign in Australia. They will miss his enthusiasm, his competitiveness, his belief in what they can do as a team. On top of this, they will be missing one of the finest batsmen in world cricket,” Buchanan told ANI.

“I do not have any insight into Rahane as a leader and a captain. He will not be Kohli, nor should he try to be. His first job will be to score runs, and lead by example this way,” added the former Australian coach.

Speaking of Ishant Sharma’s recovery from the injury, Buchanan stated that the Indian side would miss him if he is not able to play the Test series against Australia. He also highlighted how India lacks backup to Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.’

Also read: ‘Was disappointed with my batting in IPL’: Steve Smith explains what went wrong in UAE

“I think the Australian bowling attack of Cummins, Starc, Hazelwood, Pattinson, Neser, Lyons, Swepson look a stronger and more balanced attack than India, especially if Ishant is not available. Playing in Australian conditions, bowlers need experience. Ashwin and Kuldeep will play good support roles and may be a factor in Sydney. But India lacks solid backup to Bumrah, Shami, and Yadav,” said Buchanan.

India will play 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against Australia. The first ODI will take place on Friday in Sydney.