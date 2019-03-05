India vs Australia: India become second team ever to achieve this milestone in ODI cricket

Vijay Shankar kept his nerve in the final over of the match after Virat Kohli slammed his 40th century as India defeated Australia in a thrilling encounter in Nagpur on Tuesday. Thanks to this victory, India became the second team ever in the history of this format to register 500 wins after Australia (558 wins in 924 matches).

With 11 runs needed from the final over of the match and Marcus Stoinis in top form, Shankar kept his calm and with two wickets in three balls, he was able to clinch the match for Virat Kohli & Co.

The two frontline pace bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami - were both done with their quota of ten overs and although Kedar Jadhav had two overs left, Kohli handed the ball to Shankar and he did not disappoint.

With the first ball of the over he trapped the in-form Stoinis LBW for 52 and then followed it up with the wicket of Adam Zampa on the third ball of the over as he castled the tail-ender.

Earlier, Kohli continued his brilliant run of form against Australia as he slammed his 40th ODI century in the second game of the five-match series in Nagpur on Tuesday. Thanks to this century, the Indian cricket team skipper came the second cricketer ever to score 40 centuries in this format of the game along with Sachin Tendulkar (49).

Kohli looked completely in control against the Australia bowlers and in the process, was able to score his 18th century in ODIs as skipper. Currently, he is only second to former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting (22).

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 22:23 IST