India vs Australia: India-origin Australian businessman recalls 'ugly and blatant' racism at SCG during 3rd Test

An Indian-born Australian businessman Darshak Mehta recalled the alleged acts of "ugly" and "blatant" racism during the third Test between India and Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. According to Sydney Morning Herald, Mehta is Chairman of the Chappell Foundation and hosts a fundraiser event every year at Sydney Cricket Ground for youth homelessness.

The event has been attended by various big sporting figures of Australia over the years, with former Australia cricket captain Ricky Ponting being the keynote speaker last year.

Mehta is reportedly also close to former Australia Test captains, and he holds an intimate dinner every year during the Sydney Test for Cricket Australia board members, executives, and ex-members.

Speaking to the Sydney newspaper, Mehta said that he has witnessed racism at SCG various times numerous times in his life.

“Going back from the ground to our cars is the most horrific experience,” he said.

“There is a deeply ingrained sense of superiority or envy or dislike or whatever words you want to use,” Mehta added.

The businessman further recalled when he saw fans shouting at Indian bowlers during the Sydney Test in the ongoing series against India.

“This is a box so you’d think either he was successful or well educated or holds down a good job,” Mehta said. “He was shouting loudly: ‘I’d take 100 Pakis rather than a billion Indians’ and stuff like that.”

"The fact is it does happen here, and more than that what bothers people is it’s not believed and there is a sense of sanctimony about it,” Mr Mehta said.

“The only place I haven’t seen it is during T20 games. It is the form of the game I hate most but that I love best as a spectator – not to watch the game but at least I can go home without harassment. [Spectators are] not drunk and they’re there with families and children.

“It is a deadly combination: the sun, a group of people and the safety in numbers aspect. People think you support a team by denigrating others.

“It is ugly and it is blatantly racist," he signed off.

