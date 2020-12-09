e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: India fined for slow over-rate in third T20I

India vs Australia: India fined for slow over-rate in third T20I

ICC match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be one over short of the target on Tuesday, after time allowances were taken into consideration.

cricket Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 13:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Sydney
Photo of Team India from the third T20I against Australia at SCG
Photo of Team India from the third T20I against Australia at SCG(BCCI/Twitter)
         

The Indian cricket team has been fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the third T20 International against Australia here.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Captain, Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.” On-field umpires Rod Tucker, Gerard Abood, TV umpire Paul Wilson and fourth umpire Sam Nogajski levelled the charge.

India had lost the third T20I by 12 runs on Tuesday but won the three-match series 2-1.

