e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Injury woes continue for Tim Paine & co. as Green suffers concussion after being struck on head- WATCH

India vs Australia: Injury woes continue for Tim Paine & co. as Green suffers concussion after being struck on head- WATCH

India vs Australia: Now, on the first day of the Warm-up Test agaisnst India, young Aussie allrounder Cameron Green, who was expected to make his Test debut was struck on the head at Sydney Cricket Ground and suffered a concussion.

cricket Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 16:09 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cameron Green was struck on head.
Cameron Green was struck on head.(Getty Images)
         

The injury woes continue for Australia ahead of the first Test against India which kicks off from December 17th in Adelaide. Australia opener David Warner has already been ruled out of the Day-Night Test in Adelaide after suffering a groin injury in the 2nd ODI against India, and then, in Australia A’s tour our game last week, young opener Will Pucovski was struck on the helmet by pacer Kartik Tyago, and he may be ruled out of the first Test due to concussion-related issues.

Now, on the first day of the Warm-up Test agaisnst India, young Aussie allrounder Cameron Green, who was expected to make his Test debut was struck on the head at Sydney Cricket Ground and suffered a concussion.

Also read: Sehwag reveals when Hardik Pandya is going to be a ‘crucial part of the Test team’

The 21-year-old was bowling to India tailender Jasprit Bumrah, who smashed a drive straight through Green’s fingers and struck him on the right side of the head.

 

Mohammad Siraj, who was on the non-striker’s end immediately rushed towards Green as the young cricketer was tended to by medical team immediately on the ground. Green was able to get up and walked off the field. “Cameron sustained a mild concussion while bowling for Australia A. This is Cameron’s first concussion. He has returned to the team hotel and will not play the remaining two days of the tour match,” Cricket Australia’s team doctor, Pip Inge was quoted as saying by ‘ESPNCricinfo’.

“We will continue to monitor him and provide an update on his condition in due course,” Inge added. Batsman Patrick Rowe was named as Green’s concussion substitute.

The much anticipated four-match Test series is slated to begin with a Day/Night game in Adelaide from December 17.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
No reply from farmers’ unions on govt’s proposal: Agriculture minister Tomar
No reply from farmers’ unions on govt’s proposal: Agriculture minister Tomar
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata Banerjee: BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata Banerjee: BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya
Parliament building: Here’s what Duke of Connaught said nearly 100 years ago
Parliament building: Here’s what Duke of Connaught said nearly 100 years ago
WHO, regulators and manufacturers discuss fast-tracking of Covid vaccine roll-out
WHO, regulators and manufacturers discuss fast-tracking of Covid vaccine roll-out
Are home minister, PM of India outsiders?: Minister hits out at Bengal CM
Are home minister, PM of India outsiders?: Minister hits out at Bengal CM
‘Who will be our Pujara from last time?’ Dravid on Ind-Aus Tests
‘Who will be our Pujara from last time?’ Dravid on Ind-Aus Tests
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In