India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah goes without taking an ODI wicket in first powerplay in 2020

cricket

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 15:45 IST

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah finished the year 2020 without getting an ODI wicket in the first powerplay in 2020. Bumrah did not enjoy the best of year in international cricket with the ball as his struggles were visible during New Zealand tour earlier this year. The right-arm fast bowler also struggled in Australia in the ODI series, as he was unable to get a wicket with the new ball.

In 9 ODIs Bumrah has played so far, he has only picked up 3 wickets so far, and conceded 458 runs at an economy rate of just below 6. Bumrah’s struggle with the new ball allowed Australia to post huge totals in the first two ODIs.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI - LIVE!

In total, Bumrah has bowled 34 overs in the powerplay in 2020, but he has returned without a wicket.

Meanwhile, India gave a debut to left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan in the 3rd ODI against Australia Sydney. The seamer dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 7 to get his maiden ODI wicket.

“I was fortunate enough to be a part of the beginning of that story when we recruited him at Sunrisers 2-3 years ago, on the back of the T20 tournament. I like what he has got to offer,” former Australia cricketer Tom Moody praised Natarajan.

“I call Natarajan a defensive bowler. What he does is he builds pressure and when you are in the eye of the storm, he’s got the skills to shut the opponent down with his slower balls or yorkers, as he angles from the left-arm over,” he said.