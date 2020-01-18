India vs Australia: KL Rahul’s blink-and-you-miss-it stumping draws MS Dhoni comparison - WATCH

cricket

India batsman KL Rahul won the player of the match award for his spectacular batting performance in the 2nd ODI against Australia at Rajkot, in which he smashed 80 runs in 52 balls to help his side to a mammoth total of 340/6 in 50 overs. But Rahul, who was also given the wicketkeeping duties in place of concussed Rishabh Pant, also shined behind the stumps when he achieved a lightning quick stumping to get rid of Aaron Finch. The moment took place in the first ball of the 15th over as Ravindra Jadeja tossed the ball to the Aussie skipper who tried to hit it out of the park. But the ball turned and Finch missed to get bat on it.

Rahul quickly grabbed the ball behind the stumps and clipped the bails off before Finch could get his feet behind the line. The third-umpire pondered over the decision for a while, but after due to consideration, switched on the red light to seal Finch’s departure back to the pavilion.

The cricket fans were quick to draw comparisons with MS Dhoni and pointed out that Rahul could be an ideal replacement for the former India captain.

KL Rahul could be a sort of replacement to MS DHONI! #INDVAUS



Too good behind the stumps and absolute class at the lower down the order..



The only box left him to tick is a match-winning knock under pressure!! — MSD Zealot!! (@HelicopterShott) January 17, 2020

Everyone thought of Rishabh Pant, but KL Rahul is perfect replacement for MS Dhoni. Just a thought. @imVkohli . — Prasanna Deshmukh (@prasannadeshmuk) January 18, 2020

Saha in test and Rahul In odi's and T20's Perfect solution for indian cricket Team And We are hearing some glimpses of Dhoni In Rahul today the way he is speaking is exactly what Dhoni used to say Kl You won my heart today... 🌸♥️ Ms we miss you 😢#KLRahul — viraj tiwari (@viraj_tiwari) January 17, 2020

Speaking on his work behind the stumps, Rahul, at the post-match presentation ceremony said: “Kuldeep told me my ‘keeping was good too. I grew up ‘keeping but I didn’t do it a lot for my first-class team, but in the last few weeks I did keep for Karnataka, so I’ve been in decent wicketkeeping touch, so hopefully I can keep my spinners and fast bowlers happy.”

Speaking on comparisons with Rahul Dravid, who also hails from Karnataka, and played in the middle-order and kept wickets for India during his playing days, he added: “It’s great to be compared with someone like him. I had this comparison for a long time when growing up and playing as well. The names – he’s Rahul Dravid and I’m Rahul – so the comparisons always been there and he’s someone I have spent a lot of time with talking about cricket, talking about batting and he’s coming from the same state as well (Karnataka).”

India defeated Australia by 36 runs to level the series at 1-1, with the decider to be played on Sunday at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.