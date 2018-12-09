India vs Australia: Kuldeep Yadav seeks bowling tips from Shane Warne in Adelaide

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was seen taking bowling tips from legendary Australia cricketer Shane Warne before the start of play on the fourth day of the Adelaide Test on Sunday. Kuldeep — who is not part of the Indian playing XI for the first Test — was pictured talking to Warne along with India head coach Ravi Shastri.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the image on social media and their post read: “Morning wisdom courtesy @ShaneWarne” #AUSvIND.”

The trio also seemed to share a joke as they were pictured laughing as well. The image was put on social media by Cricket Australia (CA) and their post read: “Talking spin! #AUSvIND”.

Kuldeep met with his ‘idol’ Warne for the first time on his Test debut in Dharamsala last year. The Chinaman scalped four wickets on his first outing for India against Australia and he had credited his success to that meeting with Warne.

“Learning from Warne and then using those tricks to get the Australian batsmen out was a great thing. The wicket of (David) Warner was not a Chinaman. It was a flipper which I learnt from Warne. I did exactly what he told me to do. I have followed him since childhood,” Kuldeep had said after the end of first day’s play on his Test debut.

“When I walked towards him (Shane Warne), I couldn’t believe that I was standing in front of him. He greeted me with a warm smile and it felt very heartening to see a legend embrace you in that manner. It was a great experience. I asked a lot of things about my bowling and the different ways to use my variations effectively. He felt very confident about my bowling and said he had been following my performances. Those words are like gold for me,” Kuldeep told BCCI.TV in March last year.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 05:57 IST